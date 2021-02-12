Windows 10 gets update that fixes blue screen problem

Microsoft started this Thursday (11) to send a new emergency update for Windows 10. This is build KB5001028, or version 18363.1379 of the operating system, which solves once and for all a problem encountered by some users between the months of January and February 2021.

The flaw was the classic “blue screen of death”, followed by a total crash of the device, and started to appear after some platform updates. According to reports, it was shown at a very specific time, when the computer was trying to connect to a Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) wireless network. The error in question has the code 0x7E, generated by nwifi.sys. This specific problem was only found in two versions of the system, KB4598298 and KB4601315, and was the only bug fixed in this new update.

According to Microsoft, only “a small number of devices” suffered from the blue screen problem when attempting Wi-Fi connections. To upgrade, simply access Windows 10 settings or enable automatic download of new versions.