Windows 10 gets new icons for folders, files and recycle bin

On Wednesday (24), Microsoft presented several new features for a future update of Windows 10. The main highlight is the change in the look in the File Explorer, whose icons of the folders of photos, videos, music, downloads and hard drive. will get new faces.

The announcement was made on the company’s Insider Program blog. For now, only test partners are receiving access to the updated software. In addition to the drawings, the organization of the icons will also be restructured.

“The various changes, in the orientation of the standard file and folder icons, were made for greater consistency across Microsoft products. Notably, top-level user folders, such as Desktop, Documents, Downloads, and Images, have a new design that should make it a little easier to differentiate between them at first glance. And yes, the Recycle Bin icon has also been updated, ”says an excerpt from the statement.

Part of the result of the work has already been shown, indicating that the look is much more modern. This has even been the goal of the technology giant. In February of last year, icons in the start menu had already been updated to more contemporary versions.

Brand rejuvenation

Microsoft’s plan is to have a younger identity and improve the Windows 10 workflow. To that end, it is developing “Sun Valley”, a major update that will bring a redesigned design to the operating system.

The promise is that windows, icons, the start menu, taskbar, battery usage graph and many other aspects will have a new design. The company hasn’t confirmed it yet, but Sun Valley is expected to launch in October this year.