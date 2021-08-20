Windows 10 Enhances Wi-Fi Security in New Update

A new update for Windows 10 was released by Microsoft this Wednesday (18), bringing some improvements, new features and important fixes for system security holes. The package arrives first at the company’s Insider program participants.

Among the new features present in the update Windows 10 preview build 19044.1200 (21H2), it is worth highlighting the support for the WPA3 H2E protocol. According to the company, the standard improves the security of Wi-Fi connections, reducing the chances of password theft during malicious campaigns.

Also in terms of security, corporate users of Windows Hello will have new verification standards in the cloud, making passwordless authentication a simpler process. With deployment, the configuration of systems using the technology can be completed in a few minutes.

Also confirmed is the debut of support for GPU computing in the Windows subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge deployments for Linux on Windows (EFLOW). These improvements promise to make machine learning systems and other high-performance engines more fluid.

bug fixes

Small bugs that annoyed system users also get fixes in this build. One is the black screen display on an external monitor after the computer returned from hibernation, a problem that occurred when the second screen used a certain software interface to connect.

The bug preventing the tracking of DCOM technology activation failures and errors in the Windows Remote Management service at high load times were other vulnerabilities fixed. There are even more improvements included in the package.

Build 21H2 19044.1200 KB5005101 is now available to Microsoft testing program members. There is still no release information for the stable version of the OS, but the news is likely to arrive in October with the 21H2 update.