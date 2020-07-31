Windows 10, easy file upload via Chrome

Google released “Nearby Sharing” for the trial version of Chrome for Windows 10. The feature allows you to easily share files with other devices that are nearby, without using cables, as is the case with Apple’s AirDrop.

Nearby Sharing already works on Android devices and the Chromebook. Google’s intention is to bring the feature to the desktop, on Windows, macOS and Linux systems.

The feature is really quite useful and is mainly needed by those who used to exchange files through shared folders. There was a similar function, even in the late Windows Live Messenger, which allowed sharing files with contacts, but this was done over the internet.

Today, however, there is an urgency to share files with people who are close, as quickly and as practical as possible, and Nearby Sharing aims to fill this gap.

Testing Nearby Sharing on Windows 10

To test the feature on Windows 10, you’ll need a device where Nearby Sharing is already running, such as an Android smartphone (Pixel) or a Chromebook. You will also need your device running Windows 10 to have a Bluetooth connection.

After that, you will need to download and install the Canary version of Chrome for Windows by clicking here.

After installed, open Chrome Canary and type “chrome: // flags” in the address bar (without the quotes), look for Nearby Sharing, change the value to “Enable” and restart the browser.

Now, with Bluetooth enabled on both devices, type chrome: // nearby in the Chrome for Windows address bar and try to transfer a file. Note that the two devices need to be close, as the transfer will be made via Bluetooth.



