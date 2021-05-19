Windows 10: Discover What’s New in The May 2021 Update

Windows 10: This Tuesday (18), Microsoft started the gradual distribution of the new version of Windows 10, dubbed ’21H1′ or ‘May 2021 Update’ (Update of May 2021, in free translation from English). Without highlighting its new features, the novelty brings improvements in security and performance, being especially directed to the quality of use in the various scenarios of remote work.

Among the main changes are: Windows Hello will now set the external camera as the default, if the computer also has an integrated one; documents of different types are expected to open faster thanks to improvements in the Windows Defender Application Guard, responsible for preventing illicit access to user data and, finally, the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) and Group Policy Service (GPSVC) as well received improvements aimed at business use.

On the other hand, some resources are officially “retiring”. Starting with this release, the Windows Management Instrumentation Command Line (WMIC) and Personalization Roaming will no longer receive support from Microsoft developers. Although they are still available to users, the tools must be fully replaced in the next versions.

To check the availability of the update, just check Windows Update. In this context, there is good news for users most eager for the novelty: initially, Microsoft is releasing version 21H1 for those who usually “look” for system updates.

In addition, if the computer already has the 2004 version of Windows 10 installed, the latest update package will act as a “wake-up command”, activating the new version’s new features that were already present in a “hibernate” state. In other words, this means that the update process must be significantly faster.

For other users, who prefer to wait or have versions of Windows prior to 2004, the May 2021 Update is expected to arrive over the next few weeks. Alternatively, it is also possible to perform a clean installation using the Microsoft Media Creation Tool.