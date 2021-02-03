Windows 10 camera app will scan QR Code natively

Windows Camera, Microsoft’s application for capturing images via your computer’s webcam, should gain a new feature for native QR Code scanning.

The discovery came from a Twitter user named ALumia, who found a hidden feature in the app, suggesting that Microsoft is working on updates and adding a QR Code reader to the app.

Windows Camera is getting "Scan Barcode" pic.twitter.com/mX3Z3VfZ6g — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) February 3, 2021

The tool should facilitate the download of documentation for devices that have QR Code codes. Thus, it would not be necessary to use the cell phone and access the information on the small screen.

Microsoft has not officially commented on this supposed novelty, nor has it been revealed exactly which version of Windows 10 is bringing this hidden element. There is still no provision for the feature to be implemented for users.