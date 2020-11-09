Windows 10 and iOS 14 are attacked in TiancuCup

Almost R $ 750 thousand (about R $ 4 million) was how much it pocketed the hacking team that managed to hack into some of the most secure software in the world, such as Windows 10, iOS 14 (running on an iPhone 11 Pro), Chrome and others in China’s main hacking competition, TianfuCup.
This is the third edition of the World Cup; according to the organizers, “many difficult targets have been reached and new strategies never seen, shown this year”. These were the programs that suffered invasions:
iOS 14 running on an iPhone 11 Pro
Android 10.0 running on a Samsung Galaxy S20
Windows 10 v2004 (April 2020 edition)
Ubuntu
Chrome
Safari
Firefox
Adobe PDF Reader
Docker (Community Edition)
VMWare EXSi (hypervisor)
QEMU (emulator and virtualizer)