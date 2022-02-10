Windbound Is Now Free On the Epic Games Store; Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Next Week

Windbound: The digital store already offers this week’s free game and confirms the protagonist of the following week with the celebrated title of Starbreeze. One more week, the Epic Games Store offers a free video game as part of its usual promotion. So much so, that this week’s leading title is now available with Windbound, an adventure with a marked survival aspect by 5 Lives Studios and Deep Silver. In addition, the Epic Games platform has confirmed the title that will be available at zero cost next week, which is none other than the acclaimed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons from Starbreeze Studios and 505 Games.

Weekly free games on the Epic Games Store

Thus, any user of the Epic Games Store who wants to get hold of Windbound can now add the title to their digital library without spending a penny, yes, at the latest before next Thursday, February 17 at 5:00 p.m. (in peninsular time). ), moment from which the next title already announced will become part of the promotion. Once the game is added to our account we can install it whenever we want without any type of payment or subscription.

“Windbound: Brave The Storm starts from a clever idea: a classic yet affordable survival game, set in an archipelago of islands, with captivating audio-visual beauty and some room for creativity,” we noted in our review of the title available right now from for free on the Epic Games Store.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that the next video game that will be available for free on the Epic Games Store starting next Thursday will be the celebrated Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, one of the first works of the now well-known director Josef Fares in where two brothers have to work together to survive the challenges of an alluring fantasy world. “An ephemeral alternative, but an alternative after all to the usual playable proposals of FPS or Action that directly appeals to the user to turn him into the link that unites both brothers”, we pointed out in our analysis.