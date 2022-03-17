Winamp’s Original Design Becomes NFT

The original design of the world-famous music player application Winamp will be turned into NFT and sold by auction. The auction, which will be held between 16-22 May, will be held on the NFT market OpenSea.

In the days when computer and internet technologies were not as advanced as they are today, there were software that were indispensable for all users. One of them was Winamp. Winamp, which is similar to today’s applications such as Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, which does not have its own music library, used to allow us to listen to music downloaded to the computer. Now, there has been an important development regarding this application, which we first met in 1997.

Our middle-aged readers know; Winamp had a rather dark design. In fact, different themes could be added to the application, but the original theme was everyone’s favorite, even though it was created in dark colors. Here is a remarkable statement about this design. Winamp has announced that the NFT version of the original design will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be donated to various charities.

Here is the design of Winamp to be turned into NFT

According to the statements made, the Winamp NFT will be auctioned on May 16-22. The highest bidder will be the owner of this unique NFT. Digital media artists will also be able to create and submit their own Winamp designs to Winamp. The ones to be selected among them will also be offered for sale with the main design. Designers will be able to get a share of the designs that will be sold for 0.08 Ethereum (around $220) each. Winamp has announced that it will use OpenSea for NFT sales.

There may be some of you who do not understand what the Winamp NFT is for. Let’s explain; this application was indispensable during the years of Windows 95, Windows 98 and Windows XP. Therefore, the place of Winamp in the computer industry cannot be disputed. The original Winamp design, on the other hand, will be awarded to the winner of the auction after it has been digitally signed and NFT. Thus, the original of the photo we shared above will belong to a person.