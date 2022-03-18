Winamp Auctions Its Mythical Original Design By NFT, And Its Creator Is Not Happy

Winamp: We are not going to go into the diatribe about the NFT fever now, but it is clear that it is a train that is moving right now and everyone wants to get on it to see what it can get as long as it does not stop. And the last one to be incorporated is a name that in computing in the late 90s – early 2000s was like Instagram or WhatsApp today, used by everyone.

Because, who has grown up in the Windows of the time does not remember Winamp?

Winamp skin auctioned by NFT

Released in 1997, Winamp was the media player of choice for millions of PC users back in the early days of the Internet. The program was famous for its customizable skins, as users could choose from thousands of options created by the community to suit their desktop aesthetics. Some were the same as the original with different colors, others were marvels of design and 3D animations and you felt in the future when using it.

The original Winamp skin is one of those pieces from the 1.0 era of the Internet and Computer Science of the 90s that many of us have recorded. That art is going to be officially auctioned off as an NFT or Non-Fungible Token by Winamp itself on OpenSea, with bidding starting on May 16 and running through May 22. It then aims to sell another 20 pieces of art starting May 23, all of which are duplicated about 100 times to create 1,997 NFTs in total (a nod to the year the program was released).

Each of them will cost 0.08 ETH (ethereum), which is approximately $225/204 euros at the current exchange rate, so if all the 1997 NFTs are sold the total would be almost $450,000 (about 408,000 euros) . These 20 designs will be derived from the original Winamp skin, and will be chosen from public submissions.

According to the Winamp website: “Our team of Winamp scientists will review all the crypto arts that arrive and 20 derivatives will be selected to be sold as Winamp NFTs.” If an entry is not selected, the terms of the contest continue to grant Winamp “a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use, copy, and display the Art.”

If selected, the artist relinquishes all rights to their work and irrevocably assigns copyright to Winamp. And although they will be allowed to post it on social networks, it will be on the condition that they add a notice stating that the copyright and all rights belong to Winamp.