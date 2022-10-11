Win Bowers & Wilkins Wireless Headphones and Vinyl in Honor of National Album Day

A number of debut albums will be presented at the event this year.

National Albums Day returns for the fifth time on Saturday (October 15) with the 2022 event dedicated to debut albums of various genres and decades.

Franz Ferdinand and Sam Ryder will be ambassadors this year along with KSI, The Mysterines, The Staves, Jake Bugg, India Arkin and others. About 30 classic debut albums will be reissued along with new debut records dedicated to National Album Day.

“What a great vehicle this album is,” Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos said in a statement.

“At the most basic level, it’s a set of songs that sound good together, but what I like is that it’s a moment in time for the artist and the listener, a way to define a period of life. It’s a long form: a novel, not a story, a movie, not a trailer.”

The “Take Me Out” icon continued: “Of course, you can gather a group of authors to create a song that meets the criteria of the algorithm, and this is a special skill, but it will never have the complexity, richness and deep reward like a good album.”

National Album Day 2022 will host hundreds of events across the UK. HMV is going to host its “Live and Local” shows featuring unsigned talent, and Tim Burgess will host a special “Tim’s Twitter Listening Party” with Jake Bugg and Ash. Meanwhile, Pitchblack Playback should present a series of exciting listening experiences.

As part of this year’s National Album Day celebration, official partner and renowned audio brand Bowers & Wilkins is offering you the chance to win their new award-winning full-size Px7 S2 noise-canceling wireless headphones.

The new headphones, which sell for £379, are described as “a truly immersive listening experience that lets you hear more of what the artist wants you to hear.” See the preview image above.

In addition, the prize contains a set of debut limited edition vinyl records from Nas, The National and Wu Tang Clan.

The full list of CDs and vinyl dedicated to the National Album Day for 2022 is as follows:

Alexander Ulman – List: Piano Concertos 1 and 2, Sonata in B Minor (CD)

alt-J – An Awesome Wave (limited Fern green vinyl)

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath (Limited edition black and purple vinyl with splashes)

Blossoms – Blossoms (limited edition orange vinyl)

Bunny Scott – The Love Somebody (Expanded CD Edition)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Kingfish (limited Edition 140-gram translucent yellow vinyl)

The Clash – The Clash (transparent pink vinyl)

The Damned – Damned Damned Damned (Limited Edition yellow vinyl)

Finley Quay — Maverick A Strike (Yellow Vinyl)

Jake Bugg – Jake Bugg (remastered for the 10th anniversary with 16 bonus tracks, a set of 3 CDs and a set of 2 records on black and gold vinyl)

Jamiroquai – Emergency on Planet Earth (2-LP, clear vinyl)

Jennifer Lopez — One The 6 (Peach Colored Vinyl)

Mariah Carey – Mariah Carey (colored Vinyl)

Marine Girls – Lazy Ways and Beach Party (new CD edition)

Nas – Illmatic (limited edition red and blue vinyl)

The National – The National (white vinyl)

Nessa Barrett – Young Forever (release of the debut album on CD)

The Police – Outlandos d’Amour (Limited Edition Blue Vinyl)

Rainn Byrnes – New In Town (vinyl and CD)

Sharky – People Are Strange (Digital format)

Smith & Burrows – Funny Looking Angels (Limited Edition vinyl disc with Pictures)

The Staves – Dead & Born & Grown (recycled black vinyl)

Supergrass – I Should Coco (updated black vinyl)

Stereophonics – Word Gets Around (Gold Vinyl)

The – Soul Mining (remastered vinyl LP)

Travis – Good Feeling (reissue on vinyl, dedicated to the 25th anniversary, with the cover “thanks to the fans”)

Wu Tang Clan – Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (gold vinyl, limited edition)

National Album Day 2022 is being held in conjunction with Bowers & Wilkins and BBC Sounds. For more information, visit the official NAD’22 website and find out more about the Px7 S2 headphones here.