Wilson will take over Twitter to respond to fans

Popular Grey’s Anatomy actress Chandra Wilson is preparing to take over the show’s Twitter account at the same time the next episode of the series will air.

Chandra Wilson plays Miranda Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy. Her character also appeared in seasons one, two, and three of Station 19.

Today December 10, 2020, Grey’s Anatomy will premiere its season 17 episode 5 called “Fight the Power” at 8 PM ET.

But, it looks like there will be one more surprise, Miranda Bailey actress Chandra Wilson is preparing to take over the show’s official Twitter account to speak with fans as they stream the episode.

This was announced by the same Grey’s Anatomy Twitter account. Check out the post below.

🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL🚨 Our beloved Chandra Wilson is taking over the @GreysABC Twitter account TOMORROW starting at 8PM ET | 5PM PST. pic.twitter.com/4C91goMjaQ — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) December 9, 2020

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5 will be the penultimate episode to air in December, while episode 6 will be December 17.

So the Grey’s Anatomy series would go into a momentary hiatus to return the first weeks of January 2021.



