Wilmot’s Warehouse and 3 out of 10

The platform from the creators of Unreal Engine offers two other video games that you can add to your library permanently.

The development studios look with concern at the media reports. They know that a bad review can affect sales and the future of the developer as a company. That is precisely the premise of 3 out of 10, one of the free games that are already available in the Epic Games Store. This adventure puts us in the shoes of a developer who is fighting for his title to reach at least a grade higher than 3 out of 10. This hilarious comedy, which mixes an animated series with video game mechanics, will be distributed weekly for free.

To this fun proposal is added another free title. This is Wilmot’s Warehouse, a title that makes cleaning fun. In essence, it is made up of puzzles, which when solving them brings us closer to the objective, which is none other than organizing a warehouse in the best possible way. The less ordered will have the possibility to emulate Marie Kondo and become what they are not in real life. Who knows, maybe this video game will be able to change them forever.

The two titles are available from August 6 until the next day 13 of the same month. When that term expires, they will be replaced by Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection, as we published in MeriStation.

How to download them on the Epic Games Store

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

Activate the verification process in two steps.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link



