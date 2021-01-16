Willy’s Wonderland: horror movie trailer with Nicolas Cage

The movie Willy’s Wonderland starring Nicolas Cage won its first trailer, highlighting the bizarre horror genre of the production, set in an abandoned amusement park. The actor will play a mysterious character and after his car breaks down near the location, the owner of the establishment will offer a janitor job in exchange for repairing his vehicle.

With this premise, the preview brings some teenagers who warn you about the dangers of the park, with a history of a dark past involving human sacrifices. In this context, while he does the cleaning service he will have to fight the scary demonic toys that come to life during the night, if he wants to survive until the next morning. Check out the video (in English and without subtitles):

Directed by Kevin Lewis (The Drop) and written by G.O. Parsons (Green Eyed Girls), the attraction will also feature Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Ric Reitz (Deadly Pleasures), Chris Warner (Where the Weak Have No Time) and Beth Grant (Donnie Darko). Produced by the company Screen Media, the feature will arrive in streaming services on February 12.