Willy Woo: Bitcoin Could See New Highlights In January

Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo warned Bitcoin investors in his latest analysis. Woo said that according to the “SOPR” indicator, new peaks may be seen in Bitcoin as investors holding profits complete their sales. For this, Woo pointed to the date January 2021 and warned of any bull traps that could appear during this time. So what exactly is the SOPR indicator Woo is talking about and what is the analyst trying to tell? Let’s take a brief look at.

Willy Woo said that in order to see new highs in BTC, crypto investors who started weeks ago and try to make a profit by trading Bitcoin should wait until they run out. Comparing this to a game, the analyst stated that the game should end by January 2021. During this time, he warned “watch out for bull traps” and pointed to new peaks.

Woo, who used the SOPR indicator in his analysis, made the following statement regarding the indicator:

“SOPR is an indicator for determining the profit or loss status of investors’ money traded within a day. We like to use this indicator because all investors are lying about their losses. ”

Willy Woo stated that with the reset of the SOPR indicator to 1.0 level, new heights in Bitcoin will be paved.

What is the SOPR indicator?

The creator of the indicator, Renato Shirakashi, announced that the “Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR)” (profit ratio of output spent), which was introduced in 2019, is an indicator used to calculate the lows and peaks seen in Bitcoin.

“The SOPR value is obtained by dividing the selling price in US dollars by the price paid.”

Stating that people are generally more comfortable in selling when they make a profit, Shirakas stated that when the SOPR value falls below 1, they sell at the expense of investors and in this case they act reluctantly.

“When that happens, the supply drops significantly, which becomes the driving force that raises the price.”

If the SOPR value is above 1, it means that the investors with the spent output made a profit at the time of the transaction. In the opposite case, it is understood that these investors are harmed. In the chart below, the dot shown in pink represents the psychological point (low supply). When this happens, prices start to move up as indicated by the green arrow. This situation occurs when the bull rally is seen.

In bear rally, the situation is different. Shirakas said that in the bear market, investors are completely focused on selling or they are waiting for a breaking point to be sold, and they sell more when the SOPR value approaches or exceeds 1. In this case, as the supply increases, the price tends to decrease.

If the price starts to fall, the SOPR value starts to fall. In this case, investors cannot manage to keep their profits. When the downtrend begins, the SOPR usually falls to 1.0 and all profitable investors are zeroed.



