Willy Wonka: Timothée Chalamet to be Iconic Character in New Film

Willy Wonka: Warner Bros. Pictures recently announced that Timothée Chalamet will be Willy Wonka, the protagonist of Wonka, a new film that will tell the origins of the owner of the fantastic chocolate factory.

Thus, the actor will be the third to play the character, given that Roald Dahl’s original tale, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, has already yielded two adaptations – featuring Gene Wilder (1971) and Johnny Depp (2005) on paper by Willy Wonka.

So far, it has been announced that the new film will be written by Simon Farnaby and directed by Paul King. The executive production team has relied on Luke Kelly, Michael Siegal and David Heyman. In fact, the latter, in an interview with Collider, argued that the production will not be a remake of any of the other films already released.

“We are still trying to figure out how to tell this story,” he commented. “But I can guarantee that it is a prequel and not a sequel”, adding that possibly the new film will show the character producing the infamous golden tickets that guarantee an invitation to the children to visit his factory.

The Fantastic Chocolate Factory: learn more about Timothée Chalamet’s participation

Oscar nominated for Call Me By Your Name in the original in 2018, Timothée Chalamet was consecrated in Hollywood and will be the protagonist of Denis Villeneuve’s Duna, to be released in 2021. In his career, the 25-year-old actor also starred in Lady Bird (2017) and Lovely Women (2019), both films directed by Greta Gerwig.

According to information from Deadline, because it is a musical, Warner’s new film about Willy Wonka will be a great challenge for him. Rumors also suggested that producers also considered casting Tom Holland, Spider-Man, but opted for Chalamet.

Production is set to debut on March 17, 2023 in theaters. Don’t miss out!