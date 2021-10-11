Willy Wonka: Timothée Chalamet Appears For The 1St Time As The Character

Willy Wonka: Actor Timothée Chalamet released last Sunday (10) his first image playing the famous chocolatier Willy Wonka. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it pays off,” Chalamet wrote on his Instagram. In the photo, the actor appears in the classic costume of a blazer and top hat, a costume inspired by the original version of the work, starring Gene Wilder in 1971.

Titled as Wonka, the film will be a musical and will tell the character’s origin story. In other words, the plot will take place before the events of The Fantastic Chocolate Factory.

In addition to Chalamet, the production will also cast Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell and Rakhee Thakrar. The direction will be in the hands of Paul King (The Adventures of Paddington), while the screenplay is by Simon Rich (Fun Mind)

Wonka’s debut is scheduled for March 2023.