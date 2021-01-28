Willow: Tony Revolori may join the cast of Disney + series

According to information from the international press, actor Tony Revolori, famous for his appearances in The Grand Hotel Budapest (2014) and Spiderman: Away from Home (2019), is in advanced negotiations to join the cast of the Willow series, from Disney +.

The production is a legitimate sequel to the classic film from the late 1980s, directed by Ron Howard, which follows the path of magic apprentice Willow Ufgood (played by Warwick Davis) while trying to save a baby from the clutches of a powerful sorceress.

Ellie Bamber, Cailee Spaeny and Erin Kellyman are some of the names already confirmed in the series’ cast. In addition to them, Warwick Davis must repeat his role as the title character.

Created by Jonathan Kasdan, who fully wrote the pilot’s script, the series will also feature Wendy Mericle as a showrunner and the participation of filmmaker Ron Howard and writer Bob Dolman on the team.

Learn more about the Disney + Willow series

There are still not many details released about Willow, but according to what has been learned so far, the plot will revolve around a group of young people who unite on a mission to save a kidnapped prince.

The team members include a maid named Dove (Ellie Bamber), who is quite intriguing and may have the same nuances as the main character in the original film. Erin Kellyman will play Jade, a servant who is the best friend of Kit (character of Cailee Spaeny), the twin sister of the lost prince.

It is not known exactly whether Tony Revolori will play Boorman, a character reported to be very important in the narrative. He was described as a lying thief who joins the mission in exchange for his freedom.

Thus, we can only wait for news related to this Disney + series!