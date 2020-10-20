“Willow” to return with Warwick Davis in a Disney series

Los Angeles (USA), Oct 20 (EFE) .- The endearing eighties fantasy of “Willow” (1988) will return to the screen with a Disney + series in which Warwick Davis will return as the protagonist and which will also feature the Directed by Jon M. Chu.

Disney said in a statement today that Ron Howard, who was the filmmaker behind the original film, will be listed as executive producer of this project for the small screen.

George Lucas, the genius of “Star Wars”, produced and wrote (along with Bob Dolman) this film for Lucasfilm, a company that now within Disney will promote this series on “Willow”.

Starring Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley and Jean Marsh leading the cast and featuring a brilliant James Horner soundtrack, “Willow” featured an imaginative and fun fantasy adventure around a humble farmer and unsuccessful aspiring wizard ( Davis), who was supposed to protect a newborn from an evil prophecy.

“Many, many fans have asked me for years if Willow would return, and I’m excited to tell them that of course she will,” Davis said today.

“Many have told me that they grew up with ‘Willow’ and that the film influenced their way of viewing heroism in our world. If Willow can represent the heroic potential of all of us, then she is a character that I am extremely honored to return to.” he added.

Jon M. Chu, who triumphed with “Locamente Millonarios” (2018) and will premiere the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” next year, will direct the pilot episode of the series.

“The story (of ‘Willow’) of the bravest heroes in the most unlikely places allowed me, an Asian American boy who grew up in a Chinese restaurant looking for a way to go to Hollywood, to believe in the power of our own determination and, of course, our internal magic, “he explained.

“This is an exciting new era for Lucasfilm storytelling,” said company president Kathleen Kennedy.

“The vision of Jon Chu alongside the scripts by Jon Kasdan (‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, 2018), and Wendy Mericle (from the ‘Arrow’ series) is going to take ‘Willow’ in new and exciting directions. Bringing Ron Howard and Warwick Davis together in the world of ‘Willow’ is something they both wanted to do for a long time and I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible team we’ve formed to bring this series to Disney +, “she concluded. EFE



