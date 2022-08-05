Willow Smith breaks silence about slapping Will Smith’s father at the Oscars: “I love and accept” my family for “Being human”

Willow Smith, Will Smith and Chris Rock. Shutterstock(3)

Family support. Willow Smith talks about the infamous moment when her father Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards in 2022.

The incident with Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022: everything you need to know

Read the article

“I see my whole family as people, and I love and accept them for all their humanity,” the 21—year-old musician told Billboard in an interview on Friday, August 5. “Because of the position we are in, our humanity is sometimes not accepted, and we are expected to act in a way that does not promote healthy human life and does not promote honesty.”

The “Transparent Soul” singer continued, saying that the quarrel at the award ceremony “didn’t shake me as much as my own inner demons.”

Everything Chris Rock Said about Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars

Read the article

The incident that made headlines occurred at the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27 after the 57-year-old Rock commented on the appearance of Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, in the movie “Soldiers”. Continuation of Jane because of her shaved head. The 50-year-old host of Red Table Talk openly spoke about her struggle with alopecia, which causes hair loss. This joke prompted the 53-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air graduate to come on stage and punch the comedian in the face.

Willow subtly weighed in on the issue two days after the incident, sharing a quote on her Instagram story. “Do you know who is going through a lot now? Literally everything,” the quote says. “Just be kind.” However, the pop star did not officially comment on the situation before the Billboard interview.

Chris Rock and Will Smith. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Will, for his part, publicly apologized to the Saturday Night Live show’s alumni in a lengthy Instagram post the day after the ceremony, calling “violence in all forms toxic and destructive.” He was subsequently banned from participating in all Academy Award events for the next 10 years, and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The actor “In pursuit of Happiness” once again shared his remorse in connection with the July incident.

“I hate when I let people down. So it hurts me, it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to realize that I did not live up to people’s ideas and impressions of me,” the King Richard star said in an emotional video. “And the work I’m trying to do is that I’m deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to repent without being ashamed of myself. I’m a human being, and I made a mistake, and I try not to think of myself as a piece of shit.”

Rock, for its part, is standing aside for now. “Chris has no immediate plans to meet one—on-one with Will,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 2, regarding the reaction of the Adult star to Will’s latest apology video. “He’s moving forward.”

Everything that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith told about their marriage

Read the article

Although Rock did not directly address the situation with the “Men in Black” actor, he referred to the confrontation in many of his stand-up comedies after the widely publicized incident.

“Anyone who utters words that cause pain has never been hit in the face,” he joked during his speech at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, in July. An audience member also reported that the director of Good Hair also called Will “Step Smith,” apparently referring to Death Row Records CEO Shug Knight, who is in prison for manslaughter.