Willow: Disney + to make series based on classic movie

News of the adaptation began circulating more than a year ago, leaving the public unsure whether the plan was canceled or postponed due to the lack of news. Now, the updates suggest that production on the Willow: Land of Magic series is set to begin next year.

The pilot will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who is also responsible for the successful Asian Rich Asians. There is still no stipulation as to when the series will make its streaming debut.

More production details

The good news for those who like the classic film is that Bob Dolman, who was the screenwriter of the original production, will also participate in the production of the series, serving to provide consultation throughout the episodes.

In addition, maintaining the nostalgic feeling, we will again see actor Warwick Davis in the role of Willow Ufgood in the new production of Disney Plus. However, the story will be situated in a reality years after the events of the original film, also featuring new characters and their respective conflicts.

The magical story lived by Ufgood served to motivate the lives of many people, including Jon M. Chu himself, the director of the series pilot. He says that seeing Willow face his battles, despite not being seen as a hero, helped him to persist in his dream of going to Hollywood, even though his situation, while an Asian American child growing up in a Chinese restaurant, might seem disheartening. .

Willow: In the Land of Magic it talks a lot about willpower, determination and a little magic. Let’s wait and see if these feelings will be transmitted in the future Disney + series!



