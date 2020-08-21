Williams Racing Sold to US Investment Firm

Williams Racing, one of the most legendary teams in Formula 1 history, was sold to US-based investment firm Dorilton Capital. The team, longing for the podium in recent years, was bought by Dorilton Capital for 152 million euros.

Formula 1, the pinnacle of motor sports, has long been home to racing teams that shed sweat in this class. But today, Britain’s Williams Racing, one of Formula 1’s most established teams and entered its first race in 1977, was sold to the United States-based investment firm Dorilton Capital.

Announcing the news in a press release published today, Williams Racing announced that the team was on sale in May. News of the sale of Williams Racing came after the team signed the Concorde Agreement, which guaranteed to remain in Formula 1 until 2025.

The price of the sale was $ 152 million:

With the sale of Williams Racing to Dorilton Capital, the team’s car collection, senior headquarters in Grove, and minority interest in Williams Advanced Engineering also came under the auspices of Dorilton Capital. According to the statement, Dorilton Capital became the owner of the team by paying 152 million euros.

The sale of the Williams Racing team marks a huge change for the team that has been in Formula 1 sport for decades. Williams had only ever been run by the Williams family. The head of the team today was Claire Williams, daughter of founder Frank Williams.

Making a statement about the sale of the team, Claire Williams said, ‘The era of Williams’ family team may be over, but we know it is in good hands. The sale will keep the team alive and, most importantly, open a path for success. ”

Williams Racing, once one of the most dominant teams in Formula 1, has managed to win 9 Team Championships so far. The team won a total of 7 Drivers’ Championships for the pilots sitting in the seats of the F1 car. Williams Racing, the winner of 114 races to date, hasn’t won any races since 2012. The team had begun to be in the last places in every race in recent years.



