Williams: Large Banks Have Already Begun To Collect Large Amounts Of Bitcoin

Jason Williams, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, thinks that many banks are buying large amounts of Bitcoin today.

Giant banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs have made different statements about Bitcoin so far. Although these banks sometimes use expressions that support Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, they still do not have a clear attitude about Bitcoin.

Jason Williams, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, thinks that the attitude of giant banks against Bitcoin is not without reason. In fact, according to his views, the banks intentionally display such an uncertain attitude towards Bitcoin.

Accumulating Bitcoin

Big banks are silent on #bitcoin as they stack large amounts. They don’t want to bid up the price against themselves. Mark my words – When the banks start talking about #Bitcoin it will be too late to buy cheap sats. — Jason Williams 🦍 (@JWilliamsFstmed) July 11, 2020

Jason Williams recently shared a post on his social media account and commented on the banks’ relationship with Bitcoin.

In this post, which he shared on Twitter, Williams hinted that most major banks are following Bitcoin right now. Williams suggests that banks are currently accumulating large amounts of Bitcoin, and that they haven’t made any explanation about Bitcoin in order to continue buying BTC at cheap. Because banks should make statements supporting the Bitcoin BTC price may rise rapidly. According to his estimates, when the banks start talking openly about Bitcoin, the price of Bitcoin will be in flight.



