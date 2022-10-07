William Shatner’s journey into space turned out to be darker and sadder than he expected

It’s been about a year since William Shatner went into space, becoming one of the first to take advantage of the new space tourism industry and really visited places where very few people had been before him. It was the right place for the 91-year-old actor, best known for “Star Trek,” to find himself. However, unlike Star Trek, in which space travel was seen as a romantic activity, it turns out that Shatner did not consider it that way at all.

Previously, William Shatner really only talked about the speed of space travel. However, in an excerpt from the new book “Boldly Forward: Reflections on a Life Full of Awe and Wonder,” published in Variety, the actor talks about his experience aboard Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin shuttle, and it seems that his journey was less eventful. surprise and more complete sadness. He discovered that the emptiness of space is just an empty void. He says the cosmos lacked the surprise and awe he expected, and describes it as “death.” Shatner says…

“I saw a cold, dark, black void. It was not like any blackness that can be seen or felt on Earth. It was deep, enveloping, all-encompassing. I turned to the light of the house. , the beige color of the desert, the white color of the clouds and the blue of the sky. It was life. Education, support, life. Mother Earth. Gaia. And I was leaving her.”

It’s almost heartbreaking. Shatner was certainly excited before the flight into space, although he admits that he was very nervous before the flight. Many “Star Trek” fans were also thrilled to see Captain Kirk finally truly go into space, although not everyone considered William Shatner a suitable choice. The Star Trek veteran clearly expected how the journey would go, that it would be an amazing joyful experience, but it didn’t happen.

It cannot be said that everything on the trip was bad. Shatner explains that although he found space cold and lifeless, when he looked back at our world, he saw it in a completely different way. Now he values the earth in a way he would never have been able to if he had not seen it from this point of view. He continues…

“I thought that going into space would be the final catharsis of the connection I was looking for between all living beings, that staying there would be the next wonderful step towards understanding the harmony of the universe. When the heroine Jodie Foster goes into space and looks at the sky, she whispers in amazement: “I should have sent a poet.” I had a different experience because I discovered that beauty is not somewhere out there, but down here with all of us. The rejection of this made my connection with our tiny planet even deeper.”

Obviously, this is a well-known phenomenon in space travel, known as the review effect. Astronauts have also reported this sensation, which makes them see the earth in a very different way. William Shatner’s journey into space seems to have had a profound effect on him. Just maybe not quite the way he expected.