William Shatner of “Star Trek” Criticized George Takei and Others For Criticizing Behavior in The Past

Star Trek’s William Shatner is an icon, and many fans believe the franchise wouldn’t be what it is today if he hadn’t led the ship as a star in the early days. But at the same time, he has received a lot of criticism over the years for the way he has reportedly behaved as a Trek star. George Takei and others told stories of misconduct that allegedly took place during the production of the original series and in subsequent years. However, it seems that Shatner had enough, as he returned fire to critics who continue to recall the past.

William Shatner was ready for a feud when he gave an interview to The Times Of London (opens in new tab). During the chat, Shatner was asked about his ongoing conflicts with George Takei and other past disputes with the cast of “Star Trek” in general. Shatner apparently encouraged Takei to keep bringing up past issues and stated that the disputes were not actually legitimate.:

Sixty years after some incident, they are still on this path. Don’t you think it’s a little weird? It’s like a disease. I began to realize that they were doing it for PR.

The “Star Trek” actor claimed that the attacks on his character were more related to using his name for advertising. By this point, many people remembered the name of William Shatner in the press for many years. For example, many fans recently found out about Wil Wheaton’s alleged unpleasant quarrel with Shatner when actor Wesley Crusher was promoting the book. At the same time, it seems that these are the stories that Trek fans are interested in.

Of course, few people talked about William Shatner as often and loudly as George Takei, who played the famous role of Hikaru Sulu. Takei and Shatner have been exchanging barbs for decades, and just when it seems possible to extend an olive branch (for example, a birthday wish), one critically comments on the other’s latest project or achievement. (Takei had something to say about Shatner’s space flight.) Shatner aimed specifically at Takei and noted that the actor never gave him a break:

George [Takei] never stopped blackening my name. These people are bitter and embittered. I’ve run out of patience with them. Why trust people caught up in envy and hatred?

William Shatner seems to have decided to turn the other cheek, although the fact that he more or less calls George Takei in this last quote, frankly, makes it seem that their feud is far from over. It should be said that the connections between these OG Trek graduates are becoming increasingly valuable as cast members continue to pass away. The death of Nichelle Nichols earlier this year was a stark reminder of that. Who knows what awaits Shatner and Takei in the future, but if there is a precedent, there may be more shots in the future.

