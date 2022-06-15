William Regal spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon

William Regal has been very happy since joining AEW, but that doesn’t mean he can say anything bad about WWE or Vince McMahon. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. He was the driving force behind making the Blackpool Fighting Club click on a level they might not have been able to get to otherwise.

John Moxley, Brian Danielson, and Wheeler Utah benefit from Regal managing them on screen, and he remains one of the best speakers and expressionists in the business. At the moment, AEW is perfect for him. Danielson was dealing with an injury, Utah was in NJPW, and Moxley got into the World Championship picture with an injured CM Punk, so BCC has taken a bit of a back seat for AEW lately. However, Regal is still actively involved in the broadcasts, and he also has his new podcast Gentleman Villain, which needs to be worked on.

In the latest issue of Gentleman Villain, Regal was asked if he had any funny stories about McMahon. He said he didn’t really, before sharing the fact that he feels he owes Vince his life. “I would have died in 1999, so I owe my life,” Regal said. “When I had my neck surgery, he probably didn’t even know, but it was his company that paid for me to hire the best surgeon, the only surgeon in the world who could do the surgery I needed.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co for transcription)

Regal noted that he had no grudges against WWE for releasing him earlier in 2022, and said he would always be “loyal” to McMahon because of this life-saving procedure performed in 1999. It’s not the kind of filth that some fans were probably hoping to hear from The Man’s Man, but it’s nice to see that he’s not using his podcasting platform to blast others in the industry to get into the headlines. Fans encounter former WWE superstars who want to do this almost daily, so hear Regal’s point of view on McMahon is refreshing.

As for what he has going on at AEW, Danielson and Moxley will probably both be important contributors to the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view with NJPW. Moxley is already ready to fight Hiroshi Tanahashi for the temporary AEW World Championship, and Danielson was recently called up by one of the best technical wrestlers of New Japan. Utah doesn’t seem to have anything going on at the Forbidden Door, but he performed well at the NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors tournament. Expect Regal and the Blackpool Fighting Club to be the focus of AEW programs once the “Forbidden Door” is over.