While the debates in the presidential election in the USA were continuing, a flash claim was made. It was revealed that William Bradley, who died in 1984, voted for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 US elections. The voting process, whose documents were published, caused confusion in the US and the world. The 2020 elections seem to be talked about for a long time due to the Twitter censorship applied to Trump, the uncertainty of the situation in the states, and the voting of the dead.

While the vote count continues in the US elections, the debates continue without slowing down. With the censorships applied by Twitter against Trump, the uncertainty of the states in the states, and the posts of the two candidates, the 2020 US elections are on the way to be an unforgettable election for a long time. At this point, another interesting situation occurred regarding the elections. It was recorded that William Bradley, who died in 1984, voted for Biden.

DEAD PEOPLE VOTED BIDEN

It was revealed that William Bradley, who died in Michigan on June 1, 1984, voted in the 2020 US presidential election. While it was confirmed in the tweets that Bradley was able to vote, this situation caused a surprise in the USA and the world.

BIDEN 5-10 MILLION VOTES STOLED CLAIMS

In the 2020 elections, one of the most complicated elections in US history, Joe Biden allegedly manipulated the elections with fake votes of 5-10 million.



