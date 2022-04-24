William Abadi says that filming of the 3rd season of “Emily in Paris” will begin in June.

This is in Paris! William Abadi says that “Emily in Paris” will start filming the third season in June, but may go on vacation overseas.

“I also foresee that with the arrival of Alfie and London, we may spend some time there.”

He added: “Nothing has been [made] official, so don’t take my word for it, but I think it could happen that we could be in London for a minute.”

The journey across the pond makes sense for the series, after Lucian Lavisconte introduced the role of British banker Alfie and Emily’s second love interest in the second season.

Deadline reported in April that Lavisconte, 29, would return to the Netflix hit as a series regular in season 3 – which Grange Hill considers a dream come true.

The finale left viewers in such an exciting moment that even 33-year-old Collins doesn’t know what her character will do next.

“I’m dying to know what the solution is, because I don’t. I’m just as confused as Emily,” the actress told Elle in December 2021. “I think everyone has their pros and cons. I think Emily is amazed that [her boss] Sylvie wanted her to go with her. And at the same time she found a relationship with Alfie and maybe she would like to go to London. It’s just a Eurostar train ride. So I don’t know.”

Since Abadi hints to us that the actors will most likely “spend some time [in London]” this season, following Alfie across the ocean seems quite possible for an American in Paris.