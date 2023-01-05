Will Smith is one of the best actors in Hollywood, and in order for this to become a fact, the actor from Philadelphia spent decades of work. Thanks to his acting skills, some of the best films in Hollywood were shot. “In pursuit of happiness”, “I am a legend”, “Ali, an enemy of the state” and “Men in Black” are just a few examples. Smith has proven with his diverse acting range that he is one of the most profitable stars in the industry.

Although everything changed after the pandemic, there is no denying that Will Smith was the reigning king of the box office, the actor rarely had to deal with a film that did not bring in multimillion-dollar box office receipts. And the Wild, Wild West, as well as the place from where it got its name, personified scarcity in all elements. Not only was it a big flop at the box office, but the few reviews that have showered over the years have used “worst” as if it were a necessity. January is considered a bad month for moviegoers, and in light of this, Tubi is now streaming the film for free.

Will Smith’s “Wild, Wild West” Star is Now Free

Triple W, released in 1999 with such impressive creators as Barry Sonnenfeld, S. S. Wilson, Brent Maddock, Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman, seemed promising at first. Especially if you include in the main cast the duo of Will Smith and Kevin Kline, who play two Secret Service agents on a mission to protect the President of the United States.

I will not forgive Will Smith until he apologizes for Wild Wild West. — Justin Staggs Ⓥ (@Staggfilms) July 29, 2022

And while the role of a secret agent usually proved successful for the actor of “Men in Black”, “Wild, Wild West” was a hopeless case. However, nothing other than the film’s signature was Smith’s fault.

In addition, after almost two decades, the film can be viewed for free on Tubi, owned by Fox Entertainment. And if you happen to encounter the Wild Wild West on a streamer, you’ll find that the grass on the other side is greener, and evergreen pearls like “Pearl Harbor”, “Destination” and “Fifth Element” are also available on Tubi for free. Smith, who has learned to masterfully play every role, seems fake in the film.

Would you dare to watch the movie? Let us know in the comments below.