Will We See Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) As The Black Knight In Eternals?

Kit Harington: Dane Whitman, Black Knight’s alter ego in the Marvel comics, is one of the new characters we hope to see in the Eternals; Will he finally appear? Eternals, the next Marvel Studios film that will hit theaters on November 5, 2021, promises to introduce a handful of super-powered characters to the MCU with the Eternals themselves as the main claim. Although the character of Dane Whitman, the alter ego of Black Knight in Marvel comics, will also appear, played this time by actor Kit Harington, famous for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. And even though we’ve already seen the more human version of Dane in the Eternals trailers, will we see them wielding the Ebon Blade to become the Black Knight? From Marvel Studios they give us the answer.

Dane Whitman and his future at MCU

This is collected by the Screen Rant medium through a round table in which Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore participated, ensuring that Eternals will not focus on Dane Whitman becoming a superhero, adding that the Ebon Sword will not be in the film. , all in anticipation of the role of Kit Harington in the film.

“We think he’s interesting and a great character and actually Kit Harington, who finished yesterday, was fantastic, but we explored the relationship between Dane Whitman and Sersi a lot, which is, again, something for comic book readers. You will not see the Ebon Blade in this movie. He is not necessarily going to be a Black Knight, but it is something we can play with later, ”says the producer.

And it is that Eternals will explore Sersi and Dane’s relationship before becoming a Black Knight, if that happens. Let us remember that the existence of two key post-credit scenes for the future of the UCM was recently confirmed; Maybe one of them introduces Black Knight?

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5, 2021.