Will Victoria be able to kill the Homelander in the third season of “Boys”? The star responds

Attention! There are spoilers ahead for the third season of “Boys.”

The star of the third season of “Boys” Claudia Dumit talks about whether her character, Victoria Neuman, will be able to kill a Homelander (Anthony Starr). A subversive and satirical superhero show enjoys considerable popularity on Prime Video, based on the struggle of titled vigilantes against a corrupt, commercialized superhero team, the Seven. The premiere of the 3rd season of “Boys” took place in June, and he raised the stakes for the daring series by introducing the original boy soldier (Jensen Ackles) and endowing Billy (Karl Urban) and the gang with temporary superpowers. Last Friday, the explosive penultimate episode of the third season of “Boys” was shown, in which there were startling revelations. The finale of the third season of The Boys will be released on July 8.

In the third season, The Boys made Victoria Neuman from Doumit a regular participant in the series. Originally introduced as an unsuspecting female congresswoman who publicly opposed Vaught, it was later revealed that Neuman is the infamous super-head Popper in the second season finale of “Boys.” In the third season, her origins were further explored, as viewers learned that Neuman’s real name is Nadia, and that she is the adopted daughter of Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). Currently, Neuman’s motives remain unclear, although viewers are interested to find out which side she is on and why she manipulates others.

Now, in a new interview with TVLine, Dumit tells whether her character will be able to kill a Homelander in season 3 of “Boys”. This. Dumit believes that Neuman is an intelligent woman, and probably has an idea of how things will go if she decides to fight with the Motherland. However, the actor does not think that Victoria would have done something so radical by saying:

“We had discussions about this. There’s a brief glimpse in season three when the Homelander suddenly finds himself in his room and I think he says something like, “You’re thinking of poking my melon right now, aren’t you? and then he says: “Come on, try it. Let’s see if it works.” I think at this point she’s probably evaluating whether she can kill Homelander, and I don’t think it’s going to be as easy as any of her other kills. I think she knows that, and I think she’s doing what she’s doing. it’s best in this situation, which plays a slow game and plays by strategy. She is very similar to such a character. So she probably has an idea of how things will go, and maybe the situation just needs to be better leveled for she is a smart woman, she has a smart character. She knows when she’s in a good position and she knows when she needs to fight. your enemies are closer, and this will just give her the opportunity to analyze the weaknesses of the Homelander.”

Dumit notes that Neuman is smart, diplomatic and careful with her enemies. Indeed, Victoria became known in “Boys” for knowing how to choose battles and analyzing the weaknesses of her enemies in order to use them in difficult times. This was an important part of the third season of “Boys”, as Neuman sought to create an alliance and bring her plans to life. Although she failed to forge partnerships with Huey (Jack Quaid) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Victoria now has what the Homelander desperately needs. If the need arises, Dumit’s comments suggest that Victoria is definitely ready to face the season 3 finale of Homelander The Boys.

Regardless of whether Neuman can kill the superhero or not, Homelander will undoubtedly find itself in a quandary ahead of the season three finale. His misdeeds are now public knowledge, and almost everyone is fighting for his life. His best hope at the moment is a Soldier Boy, who in the previous episode turned out to be his father. And although the Soldier Boy may have a weakness for him, there is always a chance that he will finish the job that Billy promised. With that in mind, it’s likely that Neuman may be just one person facing Homelander in season 3 of “Boys.” Despite this, the dangerous dynamic between Homelander and Victoria will be further explored in the season 3 finale of “Boys.”