Will Veronica die in an assassination attempt on Teresa?

Production on Queen of the South season 5 has started, so many fans have been wondering what happened to Veronica Falcon that she has not been seen anymore in the crime drama.

The production of the fifth season of Queen of the South seems to have entered a small hiatus after leading actress Alice Braga suffered a hand injury while filming scenes for the series.

So fans are waiting for news of the show’s production advance, which is why they have been wondering about each character for season 5.

But something that has us worried and thinking is, if the character of actress Verónica Falcón, Camila Vargas, will die for season 5 of Queen of the South.

Camila Vargas’ last appearance was at the end of the third season, in which Teresa threatened Camila never to return or she would kill her and her daughter Isabela.

Let’s remember that the return of James Valdez at the end of the fourth season, keeps the fans in doubt, so they have been believing that Camila Vargas will appear, and perhaps not to help Teresa, but to assassinate her.

James and Camila did not appear during season 4 of La Reina del Sur, only James appeared in the last episode, so will Camila Vargas return for season 5?



