will Uhtred give up the fight for Bebbanburg?

The popular series The Last Kingdom, have been wondering about what is about to happen in season 5 of the show and one of them is, will Uhtred abandon the fight for Bebbanburg?

Fans are wondering if Uhtred, after several failed attempts, will give up the fight for Bebbanburg next season. But this is what is known so far.

During the fourth season of The Last Kingdom, we saw how Uhtred goes to help King Edward and Aethelflaed to fight the Danes at the Battle of Tettenhall. Winchester.

But once Winchester had been saved, the Aethelstan family asked Uhtred to receive Edward’s son, to take him away and train him to be a warrior and a great leader.

This left all the followers of the program surprised, which all wonder, will Uhtred abandon the fight for Bebbanburg? But the fans seem to respond to this.

“It looks like that’s what the show is preparing, but I’m not sure that’s the most rewarding thing. Bebbanburg is far enough removed from the plot and action of most of the story that it feels distant and unrelated to the story. most of what happened up to this point. What do people think? ”

Another fan has said: “Uhtred’s personal life is actually a subplot intertwined with the story, although the TV series has made his story look like the main plot because it plays a very prominent (fictional) role in the events of the history”.

But the reality is that all The Last Kingdom fans hope that Bebbanburg is, in fact, the ultimate victory for Uhtred, and they hope that he can claim it at the end of the series.



