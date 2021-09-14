Will they change their mind? Gran Turismo 7 will need connection even in campaign mode

It’s already happened that PlayStation changes its mind

It may not seem like it because it is a niche franchise, however, since its announcement, Gran Turismo 7 has become one of the most anticipated games to play on the PS5 and on PS4 as well.

The situation is that, since its announcement there was not much concrete information about how the game experience was going to be, however, in the framework of PlayStation Showcase we saw a new trailer and a publication where we have more information about Gran Turismo 7.

Now, we already know that Gran Turismo 7 will have several modes, cars and other features that will seek to keep users entertained for hours, however, there is in the fine print a message about how the game works.

You see, the campaign mode, the design editor, the Scapes photo mode, GT Café and GT Auto will require you to be connected to the Internet all the time to be able to play them and that could be a problem for some users.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Gran Turismo Sport in 2017 required the console to be connected to the internet all the time because it was a competitive online experience.

Will Polyphony Digital change its mind or confirm why Gran Turismo 7 requires an Internet connection?

While continuing to connect to the internet during online play can be justified, it’s also important to note that it is not explained why campaign mode requires you to be online all the time.

Now, Gran Turismo 7 comes out on March 4, 2022, so there is plenty of time for Polyphony Digital to make some kind of statement regarding the subject or, failing that, change its mind and make the respective adjustments.

At the moment, we can only wait for more information about Gran Turismo 7 to be published through the official channels to inform you about this kind of time in which it still causes controversy.