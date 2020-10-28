Will they be more popular in the future? Smart glasses

What do smart glasses look like in 2020? Smart glasses have not become as popular as other wearables. This is because many people do not understand the functionality of this product, so they do not need it.

Unfortunately, people who wear glasses in their daily life do not have many options in their smart glasses. In addition to those waiting for the introduction of Apple’s smart glasses, there are people waiting for the re-release and development of Google Glass. Besides, Huawei Eyewear II has appeared recently.

They can offer more practical use: Smart glasses 2020

Smart glasses are considered as the next big breakthrough for wearable products that will enter our daily lives. It is expected to be connected to electronic devices with phones, smart watches and bluetooth feature. For now, music controls allow for making calls thanks to its built-in speakers and microphones. In addition, it is possible to take photos in models with camera lenses.

Of course, Google was the most striking and catchy on the smart glasses side. The technology giant targeting workplaces with Google Glass could not create the expected effect. Google was definitely shedding light on the future with Google Glass, which it first presented as a wearable smart product in 2013.

Google Glass started not to receive updates due to its sales figures far below expectations, not attracting the attention of people and similar reasons after its release.

Google’s big plans for these glasses that people do not need in practical use fell through and caused a loss of millions of dollars. In addition to these, it is said that Apple has already been working on smart glasses for a while. Although there is no statement from Apple on the subject, there are some leaks.

Of course, it is Facebook that we will be surprised if you are missing something. Facebook is known for its work on VR headset. Next year, in 2021, Facebook is expected to launch its smart glasses. Facebook recently announced the idea of ​​producing smart glasses with Ray-Ban and bringing them to the market in 2021.

He says Facebook’s smart glasses are actually a PR move. Apple is said to deliver its smart glasses that work in 2023, two years later.

The promising North Focals, on the other hand, is expected to make a tremendous impact in the coming period with its proximity to Google.

Let’s take a look at how the timeline of smart glasses works, then let’s take a look at the current or newly introduced smart glasses in 2020.

1968 – The Sword of Damocles, the first head mounted display (HMD) system, is designed. This rather bulky device is very similar to the devices used to measure eye number.

1978 – Steve Mann invented the Digital Eye Glass, which includes an electronic camera and a TV screen.

1990 – Former Boeing researcher Thomas P Caudell introduced the term “augmented reality” into our lives.

1994 – The Bluetooth wireless technology standard was developed by Jaap Haarsten from Ericsson. This is among the important technologies that enable these smart glasses to be connected to electronic devices.

1999 – The first Bluetooth device for consumers is launched.

1999 – The Battlefield Augmented Reality System (BARS), the first AR wearable device for soldiers, is released.

2011 – Epson introduced the Moverio BT-100 smart glasses.

2013 – Google Glass prototypes started to be sold.

2015 – Google announced that it is discontinuing Glass production in its current form.

2015 – Lyteshot, an interactive AR gaming platform that uses smart glasses for game data, is introduced.

2016 – Snap Inc. introduced its smart glasses known as Spectacles.

2017 – Everysight introduced Raptor AR smart glasses specially designed for professional cyclists.

2017 – Google relaunched Glass, specifically targeting the corporate market.

2018 – North launches the first generation of Focals smart glasses.

2018 – Toshiba introduced the DynaEdge AR100 smart glasses.

2019 – Vuzix’s Blade smart glasses support Alexa, Amazon’s voice-activated virtual assistant.

2019 – Bose and Amazon started selling smart glasses with sound to consumers.

2020 – Google buys North for a reported $ 180 million.

2020 – Bose closes its AR operation, marking the end of Frames smart glasses.

2021/2022 – Facebook and Apple will release their own AR smart glasses separately.

2030 – Smart glasses will be a $ 2.3 billion market, according to GlobalData estimates.

Amazon Echo Frames

Looking like optical glasses from the outside, these glasses by Amazon are made using carbon fiber and titanium. Protected against water and splashes with IPX4, these glasses interact with Alexa as you can imagine. There are microphones and four-way speakers for answering phone calls.

These frames, which will also allow users to wear prescription glasses, appeal to more people. These eyeglass frames, which are gradually introduced, are fully compatible with Android, but there is currently no support on the iOS side. These frames have a price tag from Amazon starting at $ 180.

Vuzix Blade

Vuzix Blade upgraded version replaces North Focals. Vuzix Blade, which uses a different technology to give the impression of a full-color HD screen in its glasses, has a smart glasses appearance in terms of design, but it does not have a foreign appearance as much as Google Glass.

The updated version of the Vuzix Blade, which has a better technology than its early versions, has an 8 Megapixel camera, speakers and volume control. These glasses have Netflix, Zoom, Amazon Alexa and even DJI drone support. Photos can be seen very clearly on the screen of the glasses. With 4 GB of storage, these glasses can last up to 3 to 4 hours in active use. The glasses retails for about $ 900.

Epson Moverio BT-300

Epson’s BT-300 smart glasses have technology that definitely screams. Looking better than the previous model, these glasses feature a 720p HD resolution OLED display to provide a lighter and digital display experience. The glasses also have a 5 Megapixel camera. Featuring Intel’s quad-core processor, these smart glasses also support Android-based software. The glasses are sold for $ 699.

Among the best smart glasses for athletes: Solos

Designed for cyclists, these smart glasses allow athletes on the bike to record a lot of information, including speed, heart rate and power zones. The Solos smart glasses, which are planned to be released in late 2016, can now be purchased for $ 499, although the release has passed. These glasses are recorded as smart glasses that have been tested by the US cyclists and have received a full score.

Everysight Raptor

With a price tag starting at $ 649, this device is a spectacle with the technical specifications of Solos. Israeli-based Everysight also built its own smart AR smart glasses for cyclists, relying on years of expertise for the military.

Snap Spectacles 3

Snap Inc. These smart glasses, which have a signed camera and look interesting, can take HD photos and have a 3D AR feature. These smart glasses can be easily synchronized with phones, so it becomes easy to take pictures and transfer them to the phone. This device also has 4GB of storage, enough to capture 100 videos and store 1,200 photos. It is necessary to pay 380 dollars for these glasses.

An affordable member in the smart glasses 2020 list: Vue

Vue actually came into our lives as a Kickstarter project. This project, which aims to make smart sunglasses with numbers, was supposed to appear before users in 2017, but its release was delayed and it started to reach people in 2019. These glasses do not have AR feature. Instead of using bone conduction technology, the glasses have features to control music and phone calls. These glasses are available for a price of 179 dollars.

Smart glasses look this way in 2020. Apart from this, many models are no longer produced or are withdrawn from the market due to lack of interest. Are you considering using smart glasses? Do not forget to share with us in the comments.



