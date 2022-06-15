Will there be a Thor 5? Taika Waititi responds

The director of “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” Taika Waititi decides whether there will be “Thor 5” after the upcoming sequel. Since 2008, Marvel Studios has managed to introduce more than a dozen iconic members of the Avengers. One of the first figures who helped create the MCU at the dawn of its existence was Thor, and Chris Hemsworth brought to life the God of Thunder. After the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, Thor became the only remaining character of the original trio, as Iron Man died in Avengers: Finale, and Steve Rogers resigned as Captain America.

The Thor franchise began to change direction, starting with Ragnarok when Waititi joined the series. Following the success of the triquel about Thor, thanks to the unique brand of daring comedy and the amazing visual style of the director, Waititi returns to work on the fourth part of “Love and Thunder”. In the upcoming film, Hemsworth will return as a powerful Avenger who will try to find inner peace after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and The Finale. However, in Love and Thunder, Hemsworth’s hero is forced to abandon the world and team up with Valkyrie, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jane Foster (now the Mighty Thor) to defeat the new MCU villain: Gorr, the Butcher God played by Christian. Bale.

According to Waititi, despite the fact that the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” is eagerly awaited, the film should not necessarily be considered as the beginning of a new trilogy. In a new interview with Fandango, the director was asked if “Love and Thunder” could lead to “Thor 5,” and Waititi gave a rather interesting answer. “Waititi, Love and Thunder” is not the beginning of a new series for Hemsworth’s character. In his opinion, when Waititi sits down for a film, he sees it as a separate final project. The director shared the following:

“I didn’t think of it as part of a new trilogy, because every time I make a movie, I think: “I will never do it again…” because they are too complicated. There is any movie and I am.” I’ve done this eight times already. Eight times I said: “I guess I’m just going to pack it up. I ran well.” And then, of course, you will be lured back with a Yankee dollar. They’ll lure you with cookies… and these Oscars.”

Despite Waititi’s comments, “Love and Thunder” already seems like fertile ground for another Thor movie. In addition to watching the next chapter of Thor and the Path of Valkyrie as King of Asgard, Love and Thunder will also adapt a huge arc from the comics when Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, becomes the Mighty Thor. Hemsworth’s hero The Avenger will also team up with Guardians of the Galaxy, including returning characters such as Star Lord, Nebula, Rocket Raccoon and Drax. With all these new and returning characters, including Bale’s new Big Bad MCU, it’s not hard to imagine how Waititi and Marvel could expand the hero’s story into Thor 5.

However, it’s still too early to say whether “Thor 5” will be possible, as Marvel Studios will have to take a critical and commercial look at the “Love and Thunder” response. Given the huge expectation associated with the film, it seems fair to assume that its success guarantees a sequel. However, judging by his comments, it may be a good strategy for Waititi to treat “Love and Thunder” as the latest project of “Thor”, and not leave things unfinished in the hope of “Thor 5”. be up to Marvel Phase 6, since the Phase 4 and 5 tablet is already packed. As “Thor: Love and Thunder” hits theaters next month, time will tell if “Thor 5” will be in Waititi’s future.