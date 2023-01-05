The third season of “Alchemy of Souls”?

Since its first episode in 2022, the fantasy drama “Alchemy of Souls” has gained huge popularity with viewers, quickly becoming a fan favorite thanks to an exciting plot and interesting characters.

Many fans of Alchemy of Souls are now waiting for news about the third season, but there has been no announcement about it yet.

The action takes place in Deho, a fictional country where magic has a strange effect on people’s lives. Young magicians live and grow here. The main plot is about two lovers, but everything is not as simple as it seems.

In this country there is a mysterious magic that allows the soul to change bodies. In the series it is called “Alchemy of Souls”.

Released last July on Netflix, the first season, consisting of 20 episodes, takes us on a journey through this fictional country, telling us the story of young magicians whose souls changed their bodies thanks to the magical spell Alchemy of Souls.

Three years after we stopped, the second season of “Alchemy of Souls” focused on the unique relationship of powerful monster hunter Jang Uk (Lee Jae Wook) and Jin Bu Yeon (Ko Yoon Jung).

The second season of Alchemy of Souls seems to be the end of the series. This is not such a big surprise considering there will be 30 episodes in total, and the Hong sisters have told the story in such a way that it should almost end once Jin Mu’s threat is eliminated and Naksu’s fate is finally decided. to deal with .

In addition, the second season is already a rarity for Korean dramas, so the opportunity was probably used to summarize the results without the need for additional extensions.

However, some reports say the series has been renewed for a third season, while others say the drama is over.

At the moment, we still don’t know if this will continue or end.

Despite the fact that the story is completed by the end of season 2, we can expect a new plot with the same general theme. But it seems that the story is coming to an end, and if the creators want to continue, they can go for a completely new plot.

On the other hand, Season 2 will be available on Netflix in France on January 21, 2023 on Netflix.

Do you want season 3?