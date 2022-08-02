Will there be a Scorpion and a Return in Mortal Kombat 2? Here is the latest news from actor Hiroyuki Sanada

While video game movies have a complicated history in the film industry, things have started to improve recently. Some recent successful offerings include Sonic the Hedgehog, Uncharted, and Mortal Kombat. The latest project has become a huge streaming hit after its release on HBO Max, and is currently Warner Bros. developing a sequel. So will there be a return of the Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 2? Here’s the latest news from actor Hiroyuki Sanada.

Actor Hiroyuki Sanada has had a long and successful career as an actor and martial artist, but lately he’s been on a roll when it comes to major blockbusters in the states. Mortal Kombat was definitely no exception, as he kicked the ass of his favorite video game character Scorpio. The content of Simon Mcquoyd’s sequel currently remains a mystery, and Hiroyuki Sanada recently asked ComicBook if he would return as a cult fighter. As he put it,

I have no idea, I haven’t officially heard anything yet. But I hope that they will play the role of Scorpio, and I will be able to say, “Come here!” again.

Well, that’s it. While the cast of Mortal Kombat has apparently been contracted for a few performances, it seems Hiroyuki Sanada doesn’t know if he will officially return to the set of the upcoming sequel. However, it would be hard to imagine another R-rated fighting game without its signature character.

Hiroyuki Sanada’s comments about Mortal Kombat were made during the promotion of his new action movie “Bullet Train” starring Brad Pitt. But he’s also been asked about a host of other upcoming projects, including his role in “John Wick 4” and a possible appearance in “Mortal Kombat 2.” Obviously, many people want to work with Sanada, especially because of the way he brings action sequences to life with his body. .

Mortal Kombat 2 was commissioned by Warner Bros. in January 2022, a few months after the first film was shown in cinemas and homes in April last year. Although Simon Mcquoyd will return as director with a script written by Jeremy Slater, little is known about how the video game adaptation will evolve when it returns to the big screen. Although in the first film, of course, some plot seeds were sown.

Indeed, the Mortal Kombat ending seemed to lay down a number of future storylines for the burgeoning live-action franchise. Perhaps the most obvious is that the title tournament hasn’t actually started yet; the entire running time of the movie happens before that. The ending also teased that Johnny Cage was being recruited into the Earth Kingdom team. Finally, the death of Sub-Zero may open the way to his transformation into a Noob Cybot.

Mortal Kombat 2 is currently in development and has no release date.