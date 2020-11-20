Will there be a new BTS? Jin advises K-pop groups

BTS talks about the existence of a second Bangtan in K-pop, the boys explain their position as role models.

The BigHit group is celebrating the release of their new album “BE”, a comeback that has already broken its first records on various music platforms and hopes to consolidate the best time of its career, despite the health crisis. The boys gave ARMY a message of hope and reminded them that life goes on, but what do they think of the next generations?

The Korean pop industry grows by the day, BTS is one of the most popular groups with a solid career, although their agency has planned to debut two other groups in 2021. K-pop fans have been growing in the last couple of years agencies recruit various trainees to debut as their next idols, will there be an upcoming BTS?

To celebrate the release of “BE,” Bangtan held a press conference where they shared all the details of their album, their future plans, and the aspirations they still hope to fulfill. During the question session, the group was questioned about the existence of upcoming idols to rise to fame like them, Jin decided to explain the boys’ position as a role model.

BTS WANTS TO INSPIRE OTHER GENERATIONS OF K-POP

Before debuting, BTS had other figures whom they admired while training to fulfill their dream as idols, although Jin clarified that although there was a role model, they decided to go their own way and not travel in the same direction as their idols, since then, BTS has put their personal stamp on their albums, lyrics, and the messages they want to give their fans.

The “Moon” singer believes that new groups or industry juniors could take them as role models, but his sincere response was that they too will go their own way and succeed. BTS’s message about self-love not only means loving and accepting yourself as you are, but also following your own rules, being yourself, and becoming the person you want to be in the future.

For now, the boys continue to fight to reach new goals, their nerves and desires are focused on the next nominations for the GRAMMY 2021, which will be revealed this November 24.

The boys of BTS broke their first records with “BE” within hours of its premiere.



