Will there be a Boys Over Flowers cast reunion?

Fans of the drama have waited for years for a reunion that allows us to see the cast of Boys Over Flowers as in the old days and the rumors were strong again.

Boys Over Flowers is one of the most popular series within the world of Korean dramas and, surprisingly it maintains its popularity to this day even though it has been more than 10 years since its premiere, could there be a reunion of the actors ? We tell you all about the rumors of the reunion.

In 2009, South Korea launched its live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga Hana Yori Dango, a story that had been very successful in Asia and continues to be the inspiration for new series today.

Lee Min Ho, Goo Hye Sun, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum, and Kim Joon were the actors who gave life to the leading roles of the K-Drama, unaware that it would become an iconic production for Korean entertainment.

THE BOYS OVER FLOWERS ACTORS ‘MEETING

Following the arrival of Boys Over Flowers to the Netflix catalog, the series continues to recruit new fans, reaching not only fans of drama but anyone who loves romance series with a youthful vibe.

This new popularity that the series revived has given way to the question of whether the Korean actors could get together for a new project or in commemoration of the drama, but unfortunately there are still no signs that this will happen anytime soon, although they have indicated that they maintain a good relationship, each one is focused on their own projects.

We recently told you that Thailand will release a new version of Hana Yori Dango and it will star two BL stars.



