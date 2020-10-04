Will the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 arrive? First information

The first information came from sources close to Samsung for the rumors that the Note series, which was circulating in the backstage after the emergence of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, will disappear. Judging by the previously revealed information, the Galaxy S21 Ultra model is expected to receive the S-Pen. This expectation was thought to cause the death of the Note series. But is the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 coming?

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 series to launch

With the Galaxy Note series, it was talked that Samsung, which made a difference in the flagship phone market, was planning a strategy focused on the S series for a long time. Especially with Note 7, which had to be discontinued due to battery problem, the life of the successful series started to decrease. However, the Note series that were released afterwards and finally the Galaxy Note 20 series, actually eliminated this negative perception that was in the mind of the consumer.

Sources close to Samsung have confirmed that Samsung is preparing the S-Pen for the S21 Ultra, according to information based on The Korea Herald newspaper by Chinese blog IT Home. However, the company has begun to make preparations for the Galaxy Note 21 series, at least for the next year, 2021.

Although the features of the flagship phone are not clear for now, the Note 21 series will appear with flagship processors such as the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 875. For the Samsung Note, the 21 series could be the final series of the flagship. Although there is no definite information about this yet, it is now certain that Samsung is making preparations to end the Note series.

What do you think, will Samsung’s legendary flagship series end with the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 series? We are waiting your comments.



