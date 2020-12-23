Will the PS5 be dethroned soon by KFC’s console?

No, you’re not dreaming ! KFC is indeed launching its own video game console, a potential competitor to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

On Tuesday 22 December, the American fast food chain KFC made a very big announcement… It is launching its own video game console and therefore aspires to compete with the PS5!

Available for purchase in France since November 19, 2020, the PS5 established itself as the benchmark for the new generation of consoles.

As the end of the year holidays approach, the players are breaking out! The new jewel signed Sony is thus facing a lack of stock to say the least.

But a brand new machine has just emerged! And it could indeed come to compete with the famous PS5 …

You will probably understand, so it is about the KFConsole, announced by the American fast food chain KFC. And this is not a joke !

KFC ASPIRES TO COMPETE WITH THE PS5 WITH ITS INNOVATIVE CONSOLE!

Not long ago, the American fast food chain unveiled the design of its very first video game console.

It appears as a small black cylinder with a red ignition button on it. And she is quite pretty!

But the main asset of the one that aspires to compete with the PS5 lies above all in its ability to keep food warm. Yes, you did hear!

It thus has a compartment designed for this purpose, ideal for keeping its chicken wings in the middle of the game!

Is this just a marketing stunt on KFC’s part? If not, the PS5 has to worry …



