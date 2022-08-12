Will the other Peter Parkers return to Avengers: Secret Wars?

At the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at Comic-Con this year, Kevin Feige announced the next major MCU crossover the size of the Finale. “Avengers: Secret Wars” will be released in theaters on November 7, 2025, to complete the sixth phase of the multi-year blockbuster franchise. Marvel filmmakers can use two different versions of the Secret Wars comic book storyline. Fans have been debating whether Feigi will adapt the 1984-1985 version of Secret Wars or a redesigned 2015 version that focuses more on the multiverse.

Based on how the MCU handles the “Civil War” and “Infinity Gauntlet” storylines, it will likely incorporate elements of both comics in a way that fits into the larger story arcs and the world-building of the ongoing “Multiverse saga.” In the 1984 incarnation of Secret Wars, an omnipotent entity named Otherworldly chooses a group of superheroes to teleport to a planet he created called “The World of Battles” for a glorious royal battle. The 2015 incarnation also revolves around Battle royale in Battleworld, but this version of Battleworld is created by combining various incarnations of the Marvel universe into one giant battle arena full of multiversal variants.

It seems likely that this is where the Multiverse saga is heading. “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” has already sown the seeds of a clash of worlds in the “Secret Wars” with the concept of “invasion”. After introducing several alternate realities, such as Earth-838 and a zombie-infested post-apocalyptic wasteland, the Feigs could cause the vast MCU multiverse to collapse on itself.

Endless possibilities for superhero cameos

If Faiga’s plan for the Secret Wars movie is to turn the MCU multiverse into an on-screen world of battles, then the possibilities for various cameos are endless. The film could feature Sylvia, a variant of Loki who created the multiverse in the first place; familiar faces like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine or Wesley Snipes’ Blade; and game versions of What If…? options such as Captain Carter, Supreme Doctor Strange and Gamora, who successfully killed Thanos. And perhaps most interestingly, it could reunite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker with the versions of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield he met in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Agreeing to let Dr. Strange erase all memories of him in the movie “There is no Home”, the Spider from Holland cordially said goodbye to his other self. Before Maguire and Garfield were transported back to their cinematic universes, Holland told them, “I think I’ll see you.” This may just be a one-time line, but it can also be a backstop for future re-unification.

Poems about Secret Wars Spiders Can Distract From No Way Home

Marvel fans, of course, won’t mind another Spider-Verse-style team consisting of three Peter Parker heroes. But the appearance of Maguire and Garfield in “Secret Wars” may distract attention from what made “No Way Home” so special. It was a Spider-Man movie, not an Avengers team movie, and it barely had time to explore storylines from their existing character arcs, such as the fate of Peter’s relationship with Mary Jane in Maguire’s verse and the aftermath of Gwen Stacy’s death in Garfield’s verse. Along with all the other Avengers and a bunch of their variants in Secret Wars, Spider-Men may end up in a fan service cameo.

If the film adaptation of “Secret Wars” will consist of only three hours of total spectacular spectacle, then Feigi could also bring back all the Marvel actors he can get: Maguire, Garfield, Jackman, Snipes, Tom Hardy’s Venom, Holly. Storm Berry, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil — not to mention what could have been at the auditions, such as Tom Cruise for the role of Tony Stark, Emily Blunt for the role of Sue Storm and Glenn Howerton for the role of Peter Quill. Thanks to the gonzo-multiverse premise of the original comic, the sky is the limit.

“Spider-Man 4” and “The New Spider-Man 3” would be better

After their long-awaited performance in the movie “No Way Home,” fans called on Maguire and Garfield to get another solo Spider-Man movie. Instead of making lackluster films about B-level spider-villains, Sony should focus on continuing the individual adventures of superheroes Maguire and Garfield. Sam Raimi’s work on the Multiverse of Madness proved that he has not lost touch with the world of comics, and Spider Garfield has a bunch of unresolved storylines from his canceled franchise. Giving other Spider-Men attention in their own films would be more enjoyable than appearing in a cameo role among dozens of other Marvel heroes in the Avengers epic.

KVM has already removed “There is no way home”. Some fans doubted that the storyline rumored about the multiverse team could work, but in the end it worked perfectly. Whatever Marvel has in store for Avengers: Secret Wars, there’s reason to believe it will be just as awesome.