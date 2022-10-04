Will the new District replace Ryan Reynolds as the official sponsor of the NFL gin because of his beard?

As we all know, our humor box, also known as Ryan Reynolds, is a man with many talents, from an incredible actor to a producer. He has also been playing the role of a businessman and advertising magnate for many years. The 45-year-old actor partnered with Rob McElhenny to buy a football club and made a TV series about it.

So happy to have this motherfucker as our spokesman. @AviationGin pic.twitter.com/Y80neZC8aa — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 3, 2022

Ryan also enjoys becoming the face of his own companies, including his alcoholic brand Aviation Gin. We saw him open the world’s first gin distillery, opened in Portland, Oregon. However, recently a new Ryan replaced the actor Deadpool as the official sponsor of the NFL genie. Does this new Ryan have a long beard? Has the American star changed her image?

A New Face Replaced Ryan Reynolds for the Aviation Gin Commercial

In a recent post posted on Ryan Reynolds’ official Twitter page, he posted an advertisement for his gin. The bottom line is that the video was shot not by our Ryan, but by former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Born in Canada signed the video with the words: “So happy that this bastard has become our representative.”

The new Ryan teased the Wrexham owner for being replaced in the advert. He addressed the audience that many may be wondering where the real Ryan Reynolds is, and noticed that the actor is busy with other things.

“Is his beard just not suitable for this task? Maybe,” Fitzpatrick said, pointing at the red star. The commercial has the same funny atmosphere, because the actor cannot be so easily distracted. Surprisingly, he had a voice-over, and at the end of the video he called the NFL players.

“Oh, come on! Are you staying with this guy? the actor declared in his super-humorous style, as always. Well, it was another amazing and clever way to advertise an actor. This is reminiscent of his introductory video about the distillery, where he forced visitors to accept the cargo.