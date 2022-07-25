Will the movie “Bob’s Burgers 2” be released?

Despite the fact that the movie “Bob’s Burgers” was met by critics, it is not easy to answer the question of whether the movie “Bob’s Burgers 2” will be released. Now, more than ever, due to changes in the production process of the film industry, it can be difficult to say how well or poorly a film performed after release. Movies may fail at the box office, but become huge hits through streaming services, or they may well collect millions in the first weekend, but receive such terrible reviews that any chances of a potential sequel will be irretrievably undermined.

In many ways, Bob’s Burgers is better than The Simpsons, as the two cartoon families are considered close contemporaries. The theatrical spin-off “Bob’s Burgers” received the same rating on Rotten Tomatoes as “The Simpsons at the Movies”, but with a smaller budget than the previous hit, and its plot managed to tell an exciting story without the need to add new characters to the cast of the show. Nevertheless, “The Simpsons at the Movies” has confidently surpassed “Bob’s Burgers” in terms of box office receipts, which is always an important factor when considering any potential sequels.

The movie “Bob’s Burgers” earned about $34 million at the box office with a budget of about $ 38 million. However, this obvious failure does not guarantee that the film will not get a sequel, and, on the contrary, it is very difficult to say what the full-length future of Bob’s Burgers looks like. On the one hand, the movie “Bob’s Burgers” objectively was not a success in cinemas, not fully recouping its budget, despite a strong opening weekend. On the other hand, unlike The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers currently has an impact on the internet. The movie “Bob’s Burgers” has become a hit of streaming services, and, as a continuation of the popular TV show on the Internet, it would always be more popular. to the streaming business.

Why the movie “Bob’s Burgers 2” will be released (but not in theaters)

The movie “Bob’s Burgers 2” is likely to be released, since the series itself remains popular, and the film has received critical acclaim. However, The Bob’s Burgers Movie 2 is likely to go live streaming immediately, as it matches the scale of the original film and is consistent with South Park’s plans for the future. South Park’s feature-length specials, such as “Streaming Wars,” have proven that there is a market for adult animated specials that use popular twenty-minute weekly sitcoms telling longer and more ambitious stories, and “Bob’s Burgers” is guaranteed not to compete with its most famous source of inspiration. on this front.

The Simpsons producer Al Jean stated in November 2021 that “The Simpsons. Movie 2” will not be broadcast immediately as it is not interested in a spin-off series for the small screen. Thus, the creators of “Bob’s Burgers” can be sure that “The Simpsons” will not provide any full-length adventures for streaming services in the coming years, which means that the series can create a movie “Bob’s Burgers 2” to fill this gap in the market. It remains to be seen if The Bob’s Burgers Movie 2 will take advantage of this opportunity, but The Bob’s Burgers Movie’s low box office does not necessarily mean the end of the show’s films.