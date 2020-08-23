Will the Motorola Razr 5G version look like this?

Motorola Razr is one of the highlights of the foldable screen phones. As such, the new version of the phone is also curious. As far as it has just come out, the Motorola Razr 5G won’t look that different from the regular version.

What is known about the Motorola Razr 5G version

Earlier this month, posts about the design of the phone appeared. Later, it was learned that the Motorola Razr will have a battery of 2 thousand 633 mAh in the 5G version. Now Evan Blass, who is famous for his leaks, has created a new sharing series about the phone.

The information he shared on Twitter also answered some questions in people’s minds. Blass, who made his first post on the subject on August 14, only says “Motorola Razr 5G” here. In another post he made on August 19, as far as we can see, there is a front photograph of the phone in bad resolution. When it comes to August 22, it makes a sharing where the whole of the phone is seen in GIF.

Almost the entire phone is visible here, and it is obvious that it does not look very different from the normal version.

While the Motorola Razr is expected to be officially introduced at an event to be broadcast live on September 9, this new model is said to be released with several upgrades compared to the current 4G model. The first of these upgrades is that it supports 5G connectivity, which is also included in the name of the phone. However, it is very possible to see improvements on the hardware side.

As far as we know, the phone is expected to have a 6.85-inch screen, include Snapdragon 765, 48 Megapixel main camera and 20 Megapixel selfie camera. The phone will also have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, as well as a 2,845 mAh battery, among other details that have emerged with leaks.



