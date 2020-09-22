Will the King: Eternal Monarch get a second season?

Fans of the drama starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun hope that The King: Eternal Monarch’s story will continue in a second season.

Lee Min Ho’s return to the small screen aroused great excitement for those who have followed this actor’s work for a long time, but from the opinion of some history fans, the K-drama must have a continuation to achieve a better closure.

Although some point out that this series did not announce a second season due to the health problems that were unleashed in the world with the pandemic, we cannot ignore the fact that this story did not have the expected reception in the South Korean audience, but at the international level exactly the opposite happened.

The King: Eternal Monarch presented a narrative that managed to attract a large number of internet users globally and, although the debate between how good or bad the series was was present, many were the people who enjoyed the drama.

That’s why there are those who hope that K-Drama will have a second season for the story of Tae Eul and Lee Gon, although the possibilities are not wide, we tell you some reasons why it would be a good idea.

WHAT COULD WE SEE IN THE KING: THERNAL MONARCH 2?

Although Na Ri’s romantic interest in Jo Young was raised at the beginning of the series, this theme faded as other aspects of the drama gained momentum. Jo Young ventured to discover what was happening in the parallel world where his King found happiness and had few opportunities to meet Na Ri.

On the other hand, the closing of the story where we see Lee Gon and Tae Eul meet every weekend to explore where they can go with the connection that exists between the two worlds was not the end that many expected, since it was a part of history that could be widely exploited.

