Will the Decline in Bitcoin Continue?

Bitcoin price failed to break above $ 18,800 and fell against the US dollar. BTC is currently trading below the 100-hour SMA and showing several bearish signs.

Bitcoin is facing strong resistance near the $ 18,700 and $ 18,800 levels.

The price is currently trading below $ 18,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. According to popular analyst Aayush Jindal, there is a short term rising channel formed with support around $ 18,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair could correct sharply below the $ 18,150 and $ 18,000 levels in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Hits Below $ 18,800

There were several swing moves below the $ 18,200 and $ 18,000 levels in bitcoin price (unlike Ethereum and Ripple). BTC traded close to the $ 17,500 support area before a new hike. However, the price has struggled to gain momentum and appears to be facing strong resistance near the $ 18,700 and $ 18,800 levels. It was around $ 18,700 before the price dropped below $ 18,200. It then traded to $ 17,991 and fell below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Bitcoin is currently rising and trading above $ 18,100. According to Jindal, if there is a negative break below the channel support, there is a risk of further loss below the $ 18,000 support level. The next major support on the downside is near the $ 17,500 and $ 17,350 levels.

Will there be a New Increase in BTC?

If Bitcoin stays above the channel support or $ 18,000, it could try another increase above the 100-hour SMA. The first major resistance is near the $ 18,500 level.

The main hurdle for the bulls is forming near the $ 18,800 level. A successful break above the $ 18,800 zone is essential to start a new rally. The next major resistance above $ 18,800 could be $ 19,500.

BTC was trading at $ 18,461 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD: The MACD is slowly gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index): The RSI for BTC / USD is currently rising towards the 50 level.

Major Support Levels: $ 18,150 followed by $ 18,000.

Major Resistance Levels: $ 18,500 and $ 18,800.



