Will the boy soldier return in season 4 of “Boys” (and how can he)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Boys season 3’s finale

Here’s why Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy could – and probably should – return in The Boys season 4. Despite a roster of exciting new additions, no character entered The Boys season 3 with quite as much buzz as Soldier Boy. Based on the Captain America parody from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comics, Soldier Boy is a legendary Vought supe renowned for his courageous heroism during World War II, but after four decades at the top of his game, Soldier Boy was betrayed by Payback, and taken by the Russians for experimentation. Accidentally released thanks to the Boys, Steve-Rogers-gone-wrong cut a deal with Butcher – help killing Payback in exchange for help killing Homelander.

That verbal contract is abruptly torn up once Soldier Boy begins letting loose on Ryan, suddenly turning everyone – Butcher and Homelander included – against the politically-incorrect supe relic. Helped by Starlight and Kimiko, MM successfully doses his nemesis with a nerve agent, before Maeve tackles him straight outta the building. When The Boys’ season 3 finale comes to an end, Soldier Boy’s unconscious body is inside some hi-tech chamber with Grace Mallory looking on.

The Boys doesn’t explicitly confirm whether audiences will encounter Soldier Boy again or whether season 3’s finale represents a dishonorable discharge, but his ending definitely leaves the door ajar for more. Here’s how Soldier Boy can appear in The Boys season 4… and why he should.

Soldier Boy Is Alive After The Boys Season 3

Most importantly for Soldier Boy’s future prospects in The Boys, the character is still alive when season 3 ends. The nerve agent Frenchie cooked up is the same stuff Russian scientists used whenever they needed their guinea pig (not you, Jamie) to take a nap. While the gas can be fatal to regular folk, it’s little more than a sleeping pill to Soldier Boy – one of Vought’s most powerful supes of all time. Given everything Soldier Boy has already survived – acid, bombs, lasers, copious amounts of cocaine, etc. – the fall from Vought Tower wouldn’t have finished him either.

The US government is keeping Soldier Boy permanently sedated and incarcerated under Mallory’s CIA authority – but very much alive. That alone suggests he’ll be back for The Boys season 4. After her fateful clash against Ryan, Stormfront was left with permanent, significant injuries, and looked pretty dead before Eric Kripke (The Boys showrunner) confirmed otherwise. And yet she still managed a cameo in season 3. Compared to his Herogasm co-founder, Soldier Boy is in far better shape, lubing up the wheels for a potential comeback.

How Soldier Boy Can Return In The Boys Season 4

Thanks to reams of footage stolen from Moscow, Mallory has a good idea of how to keep Soldier Boy docile, meaning audiences can assume this chamber isn’t a cage he’ll break free from… without help. The Boys’ bigger question is who would actually want Soldier Boy running loose. The Boys definitely wouldn’t after working so hard to defeat him, and even Butcher appears to have realized his error in trusting one supe to kill another. Homelander seems laser-focused on his own son, and likely couldn’t care less about Soldier Boy after their father-son reunion turned into the Seven leader’s worst nightmare. The American public, meanwhile, believes Soldier Boy was “radicalized” by Russia, so the US government and Vought will want their sleeping legend to remain on ice.

The Boys’ only character with enough motivation to revive Soldier Boy is Victoria Neuman. Claudia Doumit’s villainous head-popper ends The Boys season 3 primed as both the future vice president and season 4’s big villain. Since she found the address to Mallory’s safe house, Neuman must hold considerable sway inside the CIA. If she so desired, the politician’s rank would afford easy access to Soldier Boy’s chamber, providing both means and opportunity to wake him up.

As for motivation, Victoria Neuman and Soldier Boy share the exact same enemies in The Boys season 4. Butcher openly declares Vice President Neuman as the Boys’ next target (“that bitch has definitely gotta go”), but Neuman isn’t the type who relishes brawling and getting her hands (and face… and clothes…) dirty. It makes a suspicious amount of sense that Neuman could reawaken Soldier Boy and exploit his desire for revenge against Butcher & co. for her own protection.

Why Soldier Boy SHOULD Appear In The Boys Season 4

The Boys season 3’s most eagerly anticipated attractions didn’t always meet the hype. Herogasm, for example, was rather more tame than many viewers expected given the immense build-up and promotion. Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy avoided that same pitfall, screeching into The Boys with lofty expectations close behind, but shaking them off with ease. Soldier Boy’s humorless, deadpan persona led to moments of hilarious comedy (the incident with Legend’s cleaners, sorry to remind you) but Ackles often found himself among The Boys season 3’s dramatic highlights too – the Homelander revelation, hunting down Mindstorm with Hughie, the final battle…

Soldier Boy doesn’t feel like an exhausted resource after The Boys season 3 – not by a long shot. Spending most of his post-Russian freedom working with Butcher and Hughie, Soldier Boy didn’t properly kick into main villain gear until the Vought Tower battle. Ackles also didn’t interact with Victoria Neuman once throughout his entire debut season. Were Neuman to recruit Soldier Boy as a Terminator-esque assassin, hunting down the Boys in revenge for gassing him, The Boys season 4 could bring Soldier Boy back while pushing the character into fresh territory.

