Will the Blood Hunter class be introduced in Dungeons & Dragons 6E

The tools available in Dungeons & Dragons give players impressive freedom to create their own characters, and masters the flexibility to create adventures. However, sometimes unofficial fan contributions in the form of homegrown D&D fans can have enough impact to give new players an experience that might be worth exploring and integrating into the upcoming 6th edition.

The “Blood Hunter” is especially popular among players, a class created by voice actor Matt Mercer and widely known for its Dungeons & Dragons Critical Role series. Hemocraft’s unique abilities, combined with some improved combat abilities, provide an experience worth including in the official rules as Wizards of the Coast continues to develop the next version of D&D. It should be noted that the following is an assumption about the impact of the inclusion of the Blood Hunter, and not an indication of which direction Wizards of the Coast intends to move forward.

A powerful blood hunter

The most impressive part of Blood Hunter is the use of the Hemocraft class, which originally took the form of the ability to cast powerful blood curses to have various effects on the player or enemies. Not only can the effect of these blood curses range from binding targets on the spot to increasing resistance after committing a murder, but each of them can also be enhanced for a price. So the base class is like a more magical version of D&D barbarians, and the subclasses go even further to improve the homebrew class.

At the 3rd level, the Blood Hunter is given the opportunity to choose his own subclass, which is presented in the form of one of the four main Orders of the Blood Hunt. Each of these orders offers unique features, such as expanding the use of blood curses or introducing powerful mutagens into the player’s arsenal. The Order of the Unholy Soul is one of the most unique subclasses due to its special synergy of spell cells as a potential multiclass with the D&D Warlock class.

Why should there Be a Blood Hunter in Dungeons & Dragons

Wizards of the Coast has many reasons to declare Blood Hunter an official class: from appealing to the fan community of shows such as Critical Role, to expanding the connection between the developer and the player. At the same time, one of the best things that Dungeons & Dragons could take from Blood Hunter is the aforementioned Order of the Profane Soul subclass. The advantage of a subclass, unique to multiclassing, adds complexity to character creation, which is not often seen when trying to get the most out of other classes.

In addition to multiclassing, the depth that blood curses and mutagens can add to specialized combat types could greatly inspire other features that could differentiate the base classes from each other. Blood curses seem to have the same utility as the combat maneuvers available for the D&D fighter class, but with more reliance on mental characteristics than physical ones. This is a newly balanced character type that will be a welcome addition to the list of classes that have already been available in the history of previous Dungeons & Dragons releases.

Setting a Precedent for Community content

In addition to the new concepts that Blood Hunter offers to players already learning homegrown cooking, adopting this community-created class will also help narrow the gap between developers and players. This, ultimately, is the strength of homegrown classes in D&D, the ability to transfer development tools into the hands of fans who primarily support the prosperity of the game. In that sense, accepting content from the community, from bigger names like Matt Mercer to smaller creators, will help with transparency between fans and Wizards of the Coast to make sure that D&D 6E will be as enjoyable as 5E.

Wizards of the Coast, who have the final say in what is allowed and what is not in the official game, keep everyone on the same playing field. However, the ability to include community feedback and comments in the main game is important, especially since many campaigns already rely on flexibility on the part of players and Masters. Given that any D&D Dungeon Master decision is in the hands of individual players, giving those same fans a say in the direction of a tabletop powerhouse can help many keep it as an experience.

Dungeons & Dragons 6E is currently in development.